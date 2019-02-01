The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued an update regarding the Maroon 1996 Honda Accord Jones County tag CIE2488.

Update: “Be on the Lookout” notice canceled, suspicious driver identified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued an update regarding the Maroon 1996 Honda Accord Jones County tag CIE2488. Deputies say they identified the driver.

A “Be on the Lookout” notice was issued Wednesday after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who contributed information. Please continue reporting suspicious persons, activity, and vehicles to (478) 751-7500.