Residents report a suspicious vehicle driving around.

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office reports a suspicious car repeatedly driving slowly through the following neighborhoods:

Wesleyan Drive,

Wesleyan Woods, and

Overlook.

The car is a Maroon 1996 Honda Accord EX 4 door with a Cherry Blossom painting on the rear window. It has a Jones County tag number: CIE2488.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is possibly a white male usually wearing a hat or hit wrap.

If you have any information about the vehicle or occupant, contact Captain George Meadows at 478 747-3278 or 478 751 7500.

If you see a crime in process, call 911.