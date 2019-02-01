Middle Ga Community Food Bank calls state of emergency, 92,000 kids hungry

Middle GA Community Food Bank calls state of emergency

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Executive Director David Griffin 95,000 kids in Middle Georgia receive free or reduce lunch.

Those kids also qualify for the Mobile Food Pantry and Backpack programs. The food bank provides food for those programs.

Griffin says they serve 3,400 kids in those programs. That leaves more than 92,000 kids without enough food on the weekends.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank asks for the community’s help. They need food, money, and volunteers.