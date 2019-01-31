Zombies take over Macon: Scenes for Zombieland 2 being filmed here

Zombies take over Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Movie magic comes to Macon. Gravitational Productions films scenes for Zombieland 2 in Macon-Bibb County.
Filming takes place along the lower part of Eisenhower Parkway and a part of 7th Street. Production starts this week.
Expect road closures and detours starting:
- Midnight, February 4, 2019 until noon February 10, 2019
During Zombieland 2 production, note that:
- Eisenhower Parkway from Broadway to Lower Boundary Street will be closed.
- Turn lanes related to that section of Broadway and Eisenhower Parkway will also be closed.
