Zombies take over Macon: Scenes for Zombieland 2 being filmed here

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0

Zombies take over Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –  Movie magic comes to Macon. Gravitational Productions films scenes for Zombieland 2 in Macon-Bibb County.

Filming takes place along the lower part of Eisenhower Parkway and a part of 7th Street. Production starts this week.

Expect road closures and detours starting:
  • Midnight, February 4, 2019 until noon February 10, 2019
During Zombieland 2 production, note that:
  • Eisenhower Parkway from Broadway to Lower Boundary Street will be closed.
  • Turn lanes related to that section of Broadway and Eisenhower Parkway will also be closed.
Map for road closures
Eisenhower Parkway from Broadway to Lower Boundary Street will be closed.
- Advertisement -

 

Zombieland 2 film road closure
Turn lanes related to that section of Broadway and Eisenhower Parkway will also be closed.

You Might Also Like