District Attorney’s office helps jump-start Family Counseling Center fundraiser

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke’s office donated $52,000 Tuesday as seed money for the Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia’s 2018-19 fundraising drive.

FCCCG’s fundraiser will help ensure the non-profit agency can continue to provide free and low-cost services to Middle Georgians in need, according to a news release.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been my practice as DA to donate forfeited proceeds from criminal activity to help support victim service providers,” Cooke said. “I hope that other businesses and individuals will donate to The Center to ensure its continued ability to offer free and low-cost services.”

Cooke’s office will also match the $7,227 FCCCG raised at its second annual Sporting Clay Tournament fundraiser earlier this month.

FCCCG provides services to an estimated 7,000 people in the 11-county service area each year.

It has been funded by United Way, grants, local foundations, individual donations and program fees in the past, the release said, but it has experienced a cash shortage recently due to grand funding delays and a reduction in other funding.

“We’re doing our best, but we’ve got open therapist positions we can’t fill,” executive director Frank Mack said. “Although our mission is to provide free and reduced cost services, we’re at risk of having to fill those time slots with people who can afford to pay.”

In addition to helping crime victims, FCCCG provides family counseling, adoption services, mental health consulting for Macon-Bibb County’s Head Start program and employee assistance services for local companies.