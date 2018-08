FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University in Peach County is receiving grant money.

The National Park Service is giving $8.6 million dollars in preservation grants to historically black colleges and universities.

- Advertisement -

FVSU will receive $470,000 to help with renovating the Historic Bywaters building.

In all 18 HBCUs will receive grant funds from the National Park Service.