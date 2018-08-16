Macon-Bibb Commissioners pass 3 mil increase, libraries set to reopen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission has avoided bankruptcy by adopting a 3 mil increase.

Property owners will see a 17% percent increase in their taxes. The millage rage is now set to 20.652.

With the 3-mil increase, the county will get $12 million dollars.

County leaders are also giving Middle Georgia Regional Libraries $238,791.67. The branches will reopen in the next few days. The Washington library is set to open on the 20th, Shurling and Landord on the 22nd, and Riverside on the 27th.

