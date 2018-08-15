Humidity increases in Middle Georgia, wetter weather on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A wind shift will cause humidity to rise in Middle Georgia for the remainder of the week.

A high pressure system is building up in the Gulf of Mexico. With a clockwise wind flow, this system will bring a southwesterly wind to Middle Georgia Wednesday.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow across the Deep South resulting in higher humidity and it will aid in instability for pop-up showers and storms to develop each afternoon.

Higher humidity, more clouds and better chances for pop-up showers and storms will also help drop temperatures.

While temperatures will hover around 90 degrees this weekend, the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning!

