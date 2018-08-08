On the Table allows people to share ideas and thoughts on Macon’s community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Community Foundation is leaving it all “On the Table.” Macon is one of ten communities selected across the country to take part in a special event.

It involves you, good conversation and of course food.

“I know there’s so many people in Macon that have so much more to offer, that can bring in some fresh ideas or new perspective that we’ve never thought about,” Bike Walk Macon Executive Director Rachel Hollar said.

The event, On the Table allows residents from Macon to get together and talk about the good and bad in the community.

“What are their concerns? What are their ideas for good things to happen? How do they perceive things that are going on in our community? Like leadership, public leadership, is it good? Could it be better? What about private civic leadership? How do they feel about that,” Community Foundation President Kathryn Dennis said.

These discussions take place during a meal on October 17th. It can be breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, or happy hour.

“Whoever decides to host the gathering decides where it is and what type of meal. It can be fancy, it can be brown bag, it can be cookies and water, donuts and coffee. The idea is for people to talk,” Dennis said.

Groups will be given seven prompt questions to get the conversation going. Afterwards, you can share it to social media with the hash-tag #OnTheTableMacon.

“We see it as a wonderful way to connect all parts of our community and we don’t want to hear from the usual suspects. We are committed to reaching out and getting thousands and thousands of people,” Dennis said.

Then send your notes from your meeting to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia for them to review. Those with ideas to move the community forward can receive grants.

“Up to $1,000 even $100 for what they come up with or what their table comes up with that day,” Dennis said.

You can host your own On the Table group, attend a public one, or both.

“It’s for the people, by the people and we need to start doing,” Dennis said.

The goal is to make Macon better by putting your thoughts all “on the table.”

For those wanting to host a group, there is some training you have to do. The data collected from On the Table will be used for the next strategic planning meeting.

To become a host or find out more information you can go to www.onthetablemacon.com