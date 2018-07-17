WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Waitr’s official launch in Warner Robins this week may be putting some pressure on a local ‘mom and pop’ delivery service in the area.

Orange Crate began serving Warner Robins and surrounding communities around three months ago and since then, owner Trichelle Hutton says it’s been great.

But when she heard delivery app service, Waitr, was coming to town her first reaction was fear.

“I was a little bit nervous because what mom and pop business isn’t nervous when ‘Walmart’ moves into the neighborhood?”

Hutton told 41NBC she and her husband started their own delivery business when they saw that there weren’t really any like around.

“We just finished out third month and it has grown a lot. We’re hiring more drivers,” she said.

Now, the food delivery app giant Waitr will bring on some serious competition as the second food delivery service to come to Warner Robins and surrounding areas.

“We’ve been pretty successful in our Macon Market and that’s one thing that prompted our immediate expansion into Warner Robins,” said Waitr rep Jarel Inge.

Already 40 restaurants have agreed to partner, which will bring on hundreds of jobs.

“I believe it will help out the community a whole lot and I believe our restaurant partners. Generally on average our partners see an 18% increase in business once they sign on to our service,” said Inge.

But even with only six drivers on staff currently, Hutton says she believes Orange Crate still has a competitive edge.

“We know a lot oft he restaurant owners, a lot of the customers, some of our kids went to school with their kids and that’s helpful,” she explained.

It’s one people ordering may find convenient.

“The customer gets a personal call from me the owner if there is an issue and I’m able to take care of it right away,” she continued.

Hutton says she welcomes new competition and she’s using it as motivation to continue building their business.

She says another new program that Orange Crate offers called ‘Delivery Club’ helps customers who order frequently save money on orders. It’s been so successful she says it’s nearly doubled business.

Meanwhile, Waitr reps say they believe there is enough business around for everyone. They’ll begin servicing Warner Robins, Centerville, and Kathleen and Bonaire on Thursday.