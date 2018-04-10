Two new food delivery apps to begin serving cities in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a new way to order in there’s a new app in town you’ll probably want to check out.

For foodies in Macon, Waitr will soon be at your service–and your finger tips.

“Waitr is a free mobile app and also a website,” said company rep Shaun Tousignant.

The driver delivery service will officially launch in Macon-Bibb this Thursday and bring 150 jobs along with it.

“We’re all about local. We have a local team here and we hire local drivers, so we’re really here to help boast and boost the economy,” Tousignant told 41NBC.

They’re already partnering with more than 20 local restaurants. The app lists them based on your location, and for a flat rate, will deliver as much or as little food as you want. You can even do group orders.

“You can order $5 worth of food or $200 worth of food. We’re going to bring it to you for a $5 flat rate delivery fee,” he continued.

Though Waitr won’t cater to smaller city’s outside of Macon, there’s another local delivery service that will.

“I don’t really know if a lot of the really big companies are willing to move into the Perry/Warner Robins area because they’re not as big as other cities like Atlanta or even Macon,” said Trichelle Hutten.

The Orange Crate co-owner says just two days ago she and her husband launched their app based delivery service in Houston County.

“We just decided that tour little town deserves a delivery service too,” she said.

With business in their little town booming from orders, they’re already looking to expand and hire more drivers.

Waitr will be doing free deliveries up until April 22nd with a special promotion code. Once you download the app and decide what you want you can use the promo code ‘MACONGA’ and that’ll get you a free delivery from the restaurant of your choosing.

If you’re interested in becoming a driver for either of those delivery app services, they are hiring. You can download the apps for both on the apple and android app stores.