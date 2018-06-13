Georgia Doom owner breaks silence on future of team

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Doom’s owner and general manager says he’s looking forward to next year.

Kevin Adkins sent a text message to 41NBC’s Ty Wilson Wednesday morning.

“I’m mourning the lost (sic) of my brother with my family,” Adkins wrote. “I will not be answering anything (sic) questions about the Doom not going to the playoffs. We had a great season and look forward to next year.”

Multiple attempts to contact Adkins had previously gone unanswered.

The Georgia Doom locked up the third seed in the American Arena League playoffs with a win Saturday over the Atlanta Havoc but voluntarily withdrew from the postseason, according to AAL president Jack Bowman.

Head coach Gerald Dockery and several players spoke about the situation early Monday but quit talking that afternoon, saying they had been placed under a gag order.

A team meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday was canceled about an hour before it was supposed to start, but more than one person with close ties to the team said a meeting did happen that night.

When asked Monday night who had placed the players and coaches under a gag order, one player told 41NBC, “Honestly I have no idea.”

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.