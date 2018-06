DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new Chief Medical Officer at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

Dr. George Eric Harrison will take on the role. He will oversee all clinical quality and patient safety measures, medical staff relations, and clinical integration strategies for the hospital.

Harrison has more than 20 years of clinical experience and most recently served as Co-Director of Hospitalist Program at Fairview Park Hospital. Harrison is from Sawinsboro, Georgia and has served in several roles before his time at Fairview Park Hospital. His leadership experience includes managing Urgent Cares, Family Practices and Hospitalist Practices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.