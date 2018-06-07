Discover Middle Georgia: Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s very own Tubman Museum holds a lot of history within its walls and pays tribute to African American art and culture.

With 49,000 square feet of space, the Tubman is the largest museum of its kind in the nation.

The museum is named after Harriet Tubman, known as the “Black Moses,” who led hundreds of slaves to freedom.

While Tubman has her own exhibit, the museum honors many other African Americans.

“We have our local history gallery that pays tribute to those person’s untold stories,” says George Crawley, Coordinator of Education and Outreach at the Tubman Museum.

Pictures, artifacts and artwork are on display from select individuals who contributed to the education, military and economic prosperity of the African American community.

The museum also features an inventor’s gallery and sculptures from black artists across the state.

Throughout the month of June, the Tubman Museum will be celebrating African American Music Appreciation Month with a variety of special events.

Friday on 41NBC News at 6, Kristen Kennedy will take us next door to the Tubman and highlight this month’s special events at the museum as we continue to discover Middle Georgia.