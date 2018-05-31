Twiggs County couple loses custody of son after giving him marijuana for seizures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Twiggs County couple who say they gave their teenage son marijuana to help with his seizures were arrested for reckless conduct and lost custody of their son, according to an incident report.

Suzeanna Brill, 38, and 40-year-old Matthew Brill told a Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) worker at the couple’s home in April they gave their 15-year-old son marijuana because it’s the only thing that helps with his seizures. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home and the couple was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, according to the incident report.

A drug test revealed Matthew Brill and his son tested positive for marijuana. Suzeanna Brill, who told the responding deputy she doesn’t use marijuana, tested negative. After police concluded their investigation at the Brill’s home, DFACS removed the child.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum is holding a news conference at 41NBC at 2 p.m. Check back for updates.