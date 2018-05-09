Derek Stingley out as Georgia Doom football coach, general manager

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Derek Stingley is out after just four games as the Georgia Doom’s head coach and general manager.

He’s been replaced by defensive coordinator Gerald Dockery. Kevin Adkins, the team’s CEO, will assume GM duties.

We reached out to Stingley, who was the Macon Knights’ coach from 2005-2006 and has also coached the Arena Football League’s New Orleans VooDoo and Philadelphia Soul among other teams, but we have not heard back.

The Doom (2-2) will host a blackout game Saturday against the top team in the American Arena League, the unbeaten Richmond Roughriders.

Fans in black Georgia Doom shirts will get a 10% discount on their single-game ticket purchase.

Kickoff at the Centreplex is at 7 p.m.