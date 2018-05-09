Board of Education approves new budget for Northeast High/ Appling Middle Schools merger

The $54.2-million budget got approved.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Bibb County Board of Education approved an extra $5-million to the Northeast High and Appling Middle Schools merger project.

The budget started at $45-million, then went up to $49-million.
The upgrade has now increased to $54.2-million. Board members approved the budget adjustment for the architect contract.

The reason for the increase is due to rising construction parts and labor costs. The board has to approved the ESPLOST budget adjustment so rates wouldn’t increase.

