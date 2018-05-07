Former Washington County standout A.J. Gray’s football career ends

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Tech defensive back A.J. Gray has played his last down of football.

The school announced Monday Gray has a heart condition and will be unable to continue playing football. The former Washington County High School star was a two-year starter for Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets.

Gray finishes his Tech career with 147 tackles (113 solo), six tackles for loss and three interceptions.

The school also announced offensive lineman Jake Stickler’s career is over for undisclosed health reasons.

“I’m extremely saddened for A.J., Jake and our team but, in the big picture, health always trumps football,” Johnson said. “I’m grateful that A.J. and Jake will be able to continue to attend Georgia Tech and earn their degrees.”

Both Gray and Stickler will remain on scholarship but will not count toward the team’s 85-player limit.