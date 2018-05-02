Former FVSU officer had history of complaints from female students, staff

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Fort Valley State University campus police officer has had a long history of complaints from students and fellow employees during his time working for the school according to university records in his personnel file.

41NBC requested the employee personnel file of Wilbur G. Bryant who is now under investigation for sexual assault involving a former student at the school.

Here’s a timeline of the complaints below:

April 2011 Bryant was accused of sexual harassment. The allegations could not be substantiated, however the university ordered him to take a diversity and sensitivity training course.

November 2011 The Chief of FVSU’s Campus Police sent Bryant a ‘letter of counsel’ cautioning him about having personal friendships with students after a complaint from a former student, who accused him of damaging her car.

November 2013 Bryant received a second ‘letter of counsel’ for inappropriate remarks made to another officer

January 2018 Investigation begins after complaint made against Bryant of inappropriate contact with a female student via text message.

March 2018 The university officially notified Bryant about the complaint and the Title IX investigation into those allegations of inappropriate contact with the female student.

April 13, 2018 University determined from the investigation that Bryant did make inappropriate contact with the student and suspends him without pay for 1 week.

April 23rd, 2018 Attorney Teresa Diponzio files a report on behalf of her client Nya Hall with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office about a sexual assault incident that happened in January. The Peach County Sheriff’s Office gave the complaint to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to open a case.

Bryant was terminated after Hall’s complaint with the university was made against him.