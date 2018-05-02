ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Nathan Deal signed House Bill 673 into law on Wednesday which would make it illegal to hold any mobile device in-hand while driving.

A staff member at the Governor’s Office confirmed that Deal signed the bill today at 2:00 PM.

Though HB 673 is signed and is now law, but won’t go into effect until July 1, 2018.

The bill passed in both houses on the last day of the legislative session.

Here’s what you can and can’t do under the bill’s provisions.

Not Allowed:

1)Physically holding devices not limited to a phone, iPad, iPod, or Kindle with any part of the body.

2) Writing, sending, or reading any text based communication, recording video on an electronic device.

3) Watching a movie or video on a device are all grounds to be pulled over.

Exceptions:

That rule doesn’t apply to dash cam video devices. Other Exceptions to those would be the use of an earpiece, head phones, smart watch, or voice-to-text technology.

Drivers are allowed to use their phone for voice communication on a hands-free basis, smartphone GPS navigation apps, and touch their phone for dialing, receiving or ending a call as long as the driver is not holding or supporting the phone.