Here’s what you can and can’t do while driving with your mobile devices

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – House Bill 673, the bill that would make it illegal to have a cellular device in-hand while driving, caught many people’s attention when it passed in both houses–raising some concerns.

But lawmakers behind the bill want to make clear up confusion on what’s allowed and what isn’t under the new bill when you get behind the wheel.

1)Physically holding devices not limited to a phone, iPad, iPod, or Kindle with any part of the body.

2) Writing, sending, or reading any text based communication, recording video on an electronic device.

3) Watching a movie or video on a device are all grounds to be pulled over.

That rule doesn’t apply to dash cam video devices. Other Exceptions to those would be the use of an earpiece, head phones, smart watch, or voice-to-text technology.

Drivers are allowed to use their phone for voice communication on a hands-free basis, smartphone GPS navigation apps, and touch their phone for dialing, receiving or ending a call as long as the driver is not holding or supporting the phone.