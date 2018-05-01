She said ‘yes!’: Firefighter stops the Georgia Strawberry Festival Parade to propose

REYNOLDS, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- The Georgia Strawberry Festival is the biggest event to happen in the small town of Reynolds. But, Saturday during the fest’s parade, that’s when it became a big moment in one couple’s lives.

Cody Carpenter, a Reynolds’ firefighter, nearly lost his life in 2015 after his Jeep wrapped a tree when he was on his way to respond to a call.

- Advertisement -

After a year, he thanks God for a full, speedy recovery and for meeting the love of his life, not long after.

He says God gave him a second chance.

During last year’s Strawberry Fest, he met Tori Spidal. He knew from that moment he was going to marry her. A year later, where they first met, Carpenter was riding on the firetruck during the parade when he stopped to get out and bring Spidal in front of over 10,000 people to ask her for her hand in marriage.

Related Article: 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

The full story on how they met and how he pulled this off during such a big event, tonight at 6.