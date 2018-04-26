Senate confirms Monroe Co. Sheriff to be U.S. Marshal

MONROE COUNTY, Ga (41NBC/WMGT) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Monroe County Sheriff John Cary Bittick to fill one of two U.S. Marshal vacancies in Georgia Thursday.

Bittick has been the county’s sheriff for 35 years and has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience. President Trump nominated Bittick to be the United States Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia in February.

Bittick has 22 years of experience as a board member and past president of the National Sheriff’s Association. He began his law enforcement career in 1972.