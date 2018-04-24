James Bumpus, director of Office of Small Business Affairs resigns, explains role with industrial authority and Whitby projects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Dr. James Bumpus, Director of Macon-Bibb County Office of Small Business Affairs has resigned.

He confirmed the news to 41NBC Tuesday morning after presenting an update on the Office of Small Business Affairs.

This announcement comes shortly after the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority demanded nearly $2 million from three contractors hired in 2012.

Those three contractors were hired by the MBCIA in conjunction with the Office of Small Business Affairs, according to a news release from MBCIA. Armstead Management, LLC, New Age Concept and Consulting and WM Construction were all hired to do work and paid in full for it, but after new leadership, the MBCIA later found those projects were never completed or started.

Bumpus says those contractors were not vetted by the Office of Small Business Affairs. The office’s role was to make those businesses aware of the opportunity. Bumpus says the way he helped make sure those companies were legitimate was to check if they were registered with the Secretary of State, in business and minority categories. Then it was up to MBCIA to continue the procurement process and investigate further.

Bumpus has worked for the county for four years. His last day is May 25th.