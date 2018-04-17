Missing teen found after missing for nearly two years

SPALDING, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A missing teen was found on Tuesday in Spalding County.

A Facebook live video on the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office page, shows Sheriff Darrell Dix with Aubrey Carroll. Carroll went missing in 2016 after he did not return home after school.

The video does not mention how Carroll was found, but he says, “Thank y’all so much for all your prayers and looking out for my Momma. I appreciate y’all so much. I’m alright, I’m OK. I’ve been smiling and y’all should do the same.”