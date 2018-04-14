Amber Alert issued for Monroe County teen

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Levi’s Call, which is Georgia’s Amber Alert, for a missing teen from Monroe County.

- Advertisement -

She’s 16-year old Alyssa Riley Cole. She’s a white female, 54 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has green eyes and long black hair.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was abducted Friday morning around 6am by Steven Tanner Meyer. He is believed to be armed, possibly with an AR15 and headed toward Arkansas. Be on the lookout for a dark gray or black 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, Georgia tag ALW3567.

Meyer is a 19-year old white male, 302 pounds, 64 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if you see them or have information.