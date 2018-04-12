Macon-Bibb Board of Elections special meeting set for Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Board of Elections did not mention what it will address during a special called board meeting tomorrow.

Friday’s meeting comes just days after Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert broke a tie vote for a plan that would have asked the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections to reconsider the election date for the open District 1 commission seat.

Several District 1 residents announced that they were suing the Macon-Bibb County Commission and Board of Elections because of the Board of Elections’ decision to put the race for the open seat on the November election date.

Residents have expressed that a November election date leaves too much time for them to be without representation on the commission, especially as the county faces major challenges with the budget.

Tomorrow’s special called meeting is set for 10 A.M at the board of elections office.