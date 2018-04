MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb residents are seeking legal action after the Bibb County Board of Elections declined to hold a special election in May to fill the empty District 1 commissioners seat.

Daryl Morton, Lester Miller, and Jerry Lumley are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse.

