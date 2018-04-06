Special Election for District 1 commission seat to be held in November

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fight to hold a special election in May for the Macon-Bibb County District 1 commission seat has ended.

In a 3-1 vote, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted against holding the special election in May. One member was not present.

On Tuesday, Macon-Bibb County Commission voted to fund nearly $20,000 to hold the election.

Some election board members did not think it was a good idea to spend the money the county does not have. Herbert Spangler, who voted against the May election, says it was not fair to the taxpayers who will eventually be affected in the long run.

However, the Board of Elections did vote to hold the commission seat election in November. This would not cost the county any extra money and the process will be simpler for voters.