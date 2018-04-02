Men in ski masks sought for trying to rob, shoot Macon man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men wearing ski masks are being sought by police after investigators say they shot at a man during a robbery attempt Monday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the men kicked in the front door of 25-year-old Michael Palmer’s Overlook Garden apartment on Gray Hwy around 1 p.m. When the two robbers saw Palmer inside, they fired two shots at him. Palmer was not injured.

The robbers were last seen driving a gold Honda.

If you have any information, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.