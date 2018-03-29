Ricoh to layoff more than 70 people at Macon location

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a letter to Macon Mayor Robert Reichert, Ricoh announced it’s laying off more than 74 employees in May.

In the letter, the digital service and printing company anticipates 74 people at the Ricoh on Arkwright Road will lose their jobs on May 28.

Ricoh sent this statement to 41NBC:

“Today, Ricoh USA, Inc. made changes to its Customer Administration and Finance structure as part of our ongoing commitment to streamline processes and deliver exceptional customer service.

Ricoh’s vision is to create the strongest organization in the industry with a competitive cost structure, and to expand our resources and invest in our growth. We continue to review our operations and look for ways to enhance the customer experience, simplify our processes and maintain competitiveness. Today’s changes have impacted some positions, and these employees are eligible to apply for any open positions across the company.”

Ricoh confirmed the employees who are losing their jobs have been notified.