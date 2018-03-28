Macon-Bibb County files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against several opioid makers and distributors.

Last week, the full county commission passed a resolution to move forward with the lawsuit.

Macon-Bibb County will be represented by Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley, PC, a law firm in Athens and former Bibb County attorney, Virgil Adams. The Athens law firm is also representing Twiggs County.

