Man gets 20 years for raping 13-year-old girl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 47-year-old Robert Lee Jackson will spend 15 years in prison for forcing a 13-year-old girl to have sex in Macon.

Jackson was sentenced to 20 years this week and will have to register as a sex offender for life.

- Advertisement -

He pleaded guilty to statutory rape, and sexual battery against a child under 16-years-old.

The Office of the District Attorney says Jackson had sex with the girl multiple times in February 2016.

Police were notified in December of the incidents and Jackson was arrested that following January.