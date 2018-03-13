Robbery at McDonald’s in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are looking for a suspect after the McDonald’s on Pio Nono Ave was robbed Monday night.

Reports say that just after 11:30 p.m., a customer who had been in the restaurant for a while approached the cashier.

The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as an older black male with a grey beard, with a black hoodie and denim jacket. Reports indicate the suspect walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.