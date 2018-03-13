Macon man sentenced to 20 years for Family Dollar robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who robbed a Family Dollar store in Macon will spend 10 years behind bars.

Jerome Dercuse Nelson was sentenced to 20 years this week after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The incident happened back in 2016 at a location on Pio Nono Avenue.

Authorities say Nelson was wearing a mask, similar to the one the villian wore in the movie “Scream,” when he robbed the store.

He jumped over the counter with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Authorities say after he took the money, he ran out of the store leaving his guns, later determined as BB guns, behind.

Customers were able to get the suspect’s car tag number once he ran out of the store.

The car belonged to Nelson’s girlfriend. She told Bibb County deputies that he dropped her off at work about an hour before the robbery.

Authorities say DNA on the guns also belonged to Nelson.