Looking for the latest on Cherry Blossom? There’s an app for that

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Anticipation for the Cherry Blossom Festival may be at its height but there’s something you can do to pass the time.

For all the latest updates you can check out the Cherry Blossom Festival App. It’s available on the app stores for Apple and Android phones.

- Advertisement -

Cherry Blossom Organizer Hannah Moore says it’s very easy to navigate for first time users and she recommends anyone attending the festival to download the app.

“All of the information is there by day so you can plan your schedule through out the 10 days all on the app, but it’s very user friendly and there are also fun little photo filters that you can use,” she told 41NBC.

The app also includes information on daily deals and event cancellations due to in-climate weather.

You can find it on your smartphone app store with an apple or android device.