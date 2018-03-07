Dr. Keith Moffett returns home, serving Macon-Bibb County in new position

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After almost a year of looking for a permanent county manager, Macon-Bibb County, has found one.

Tuesday night, the Macon-Bibb County Commission unanimously voted in Dr. Keith Moffett as the new manager. He started his new role Wednesday, but is not a stranger to Macon.

“Home has always been Macon, and it’s just great to be back,” said Dr. Moffett. “Grew up on the East side of town. Proud alum of the Northeast High School class of 1989. From there I went into the Navy where I served aboard two trident submarines.”

Dr. Moffett always knew education was a top priority, so he returned home to pursue a Business degree at what was then, Macon State College.

“I did my MBA at Wesleyan,” said Dr. Moffett.”Then I got the nerve to work on my PHD in educational teaching.”

Dr. Moffett worked for the city of Macon before consolidation. So, he knows the walls of the Government Center pretty well.

“I started as director of Internal Affairs, and I was primarily responsible as the Mayor’s liaison, with then the 15 city council members for the city of Macon,” said Dr. Moffett. “Then from there I moved to the assistant to the Chief Administrative Officer and then I worked as a department head for the E-911 department.”

Then, he got an opportunity in Butts County and worked his way up to be the County Administrator.

“That was another tremendous experience learned a lot being in a smaller community,” said Dr. Moffett.

Now, he’s back home.

“Keith brings a unique blend of experience and knowledge of this community,” said Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert.

“I’m very humbled to be in this position,” said Dr. Moffett. “Knowing that a lot of people are counting on me to present the factual information to the commissioners to help them make the best and right decisions for the community.”

While trying to get caught up again, and get his office together, he’s ready to start his role.

“A lot of people have invested in me, and this is my opportunity to give back,” said Dr. Moffett.

Dr. Moffett says he loves to teach. He tries to teach at least one class each semester at Mercer University or Middle Georgia State University. He plans to continue doing that in his new role.

He says his ultimate goal is to try to make Macon-Bibb County’s Government the best organization to work for.