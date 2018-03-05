What’s Right With Our Schools: Midway Hills Primary’s STEAM lab introduces kindergartners to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math careers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kindergartners at Midway Hills Primary are being introduced to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math careers.

STEAM teacher Katrina Veal says, “We must realize that these kids are tech savvy. They just come out of the womb knowing how to operate the computer and operate the Ipads. So if you want to reach them and motivate them you have to reach them where they are at. Ipads and technology is where they at.”

The steam lab is giving kindergartners a good feeling about themselves.

Kindergartner Emma Whibby says, “I like creating new things in the STEAM lab with my friends.”

Kids can learn how to code robots, create new things and understand how important Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math are.

“We always have so much fun and sometimes we play with bee-bot,” says Kindergartner Nailah Sanders.

Students use a program called ‘Scratch Jr.’ The program allows students make avatars and program them to do what they want them to do.

“They have to tell the character what to do. If they don’t tell the character what to do, like I told them the character will just stand there. He’s not going to do anything.You got to snap in the blocks to tell him to go to the left, to go to the right. So it’s like a storytelling except you’re not writing it down on notebook paper you’re actually just putting it down on your iPad,” Veal explains.

Kindergartner Emma Whibby created a baby crawling to its mommy on Scratch Jr.

“You can tell the ones who really like science and you can tell the ones who are going to be the tech experts. I’ve got some artists in here who loves to draw and I’ve explained art and STEAM is not just drawing and coloring. It’s speaking, it’s drama, it’s dancing, it’s singing. All the jobs that are unfilled because the kids don’t have the knowledge so hopefully this is going to help somebody boy or girl get a career in STEAM,” Veal adds.

The STEAM lab is a resource in the school that’s creating and shaping the future inventors of America.

The “Scratch Jr.” app is for beginners.it’s used for kindergarten through 2nd grade. The school uses the “Scratch” app for grades 3rd through 5th.