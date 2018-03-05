Qualifying for Nonpartisan election in Macon-Bibb County begins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday begins day one of qualifying for candidates in Macon-Bibb county. 11 people signed up and are ready to go for this May’s election.

One of the first people at the Board of elections office was Che Young, a candidate for Civil/Magistrate Court Judge.

“If I’m going to talk about it,” said Young. “I think it’s essential that all judges that touch cases, like I’ve been handling at the District’s Attorney’s Office for the last 2 and a half years have the same experience that I have.”

Like Young, former Bibb County teacher, Dr. Lisa Garrett is running in the Nonpartisan election for the first time.

“I’m just not ready to give up,” said Garrett. “I think I still have a lot to give. I’d like to help the school system that raised me.”

Garrett is running for one of the two positions open on the Bibb County Board of Education.

“I have a former student with me today, and all of my kids were always ‘my’ kids. So now I could have 25,000 kids and that would be fine with me,” said Garrett.

A few familiar faces are running for re-election this year. Three of those, on the Macon Water Authority (MWA).

“There’s still work to be done,” said MWA Post 1 incumbent, Dorothy Black. “I want to continue to improve and get the services that the people need.”

“It’s a very fulfilling job,” said Frank Patterson, MWA Post 4 incumbent. “It’s something that’s important to the community and I just want to serve and pay back to this community what they’ve done for me for so many years.”

Different positions, different people, but all with the same goal -to serve Macon-Bibb County.

“A lot of feelings wrapped up into one, but most of all, this is kind of the beginning of it all so I’m super excited to see how everything pans out,” said Young.

The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections office is taking applications Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Friday from 9 AM to noon.

A final list of all qualified candidates is expected to be completed by this Friday at 2 PM.

These are the qualifying candidates, so far: