Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority wins “Best in Real Estate Award”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority is being recognized following a record-breaking year.

The organization received the Best in Real Estate Award for the Industrial Deal of the Year from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

It highlights the work done by the Industrial Authority to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area.

Amazon is one of the companies that the Industrial Authority was able to get to set up shop in Macon. The company is investing $90 million dollars to lease a 1-million-square-foot facility.

In addition to Amazon, the Industrial Authority ended 2017 with investments from Star Snacks, Tyson Foods, Irving Consumer Products, and Graphic Packaging International.