Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter holds Midnight Miracle, half off adoptions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter is over crowded.

Dogs and cats need to be adopted as soon as possible, so the shelter is making it easier for you to help. On Friday from 11 AM to midnight, the shelter will have its doors opened to people wanting to adopt, foster or rescue.

- Advertisement -

The first 24 adoptions will be half off, $25 for dogs and $12.50 for cats.

“We had a hoarding case last night,” said Tracey Belew, Animal Shelter Interim Manager. “When our backs are up against the wall, what do we do? We have a Midnight Miracle event. So hopefully we can get a lot of animals adopted, and rescued and out of here because we’re full and we don’t have to euthanize. ”

The shelter is only allowed to house 80 dogs and 40 cats. They currently have 134 dogs and 32 cats.

If they aren’t adopted by the weekend, some dogs will be euthanized.