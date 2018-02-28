Bibb County Deputy resigns amid sexual misconduct investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County deputy has resigned after he was charged in a battery and sexual misconduct investigation.

Deputies say on February 11th, 33-year-old Michael Justin Leese inappropriately touched a woman while he was off-duty at the Crazy Bull located in Downtown Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Leese then got into a fight with the woman’s boyfriend.

Leese was suspended with pay while the investigation was ongoing. Once it was completed, the Sheriff’s Office determined there was enough evidence to arrest Leese.

He was arrested Friday, February 23rd and charged with sexual battery-misdemeanor and Battery-misdemeanor

Deputies say Leese resigned the day before.

He has since been released from the Bibb County Jail on a $3500 bond.

Leese is not allowed to contact the victims or return to the Crazy Bull property.