One dead, three injured in ATV accident

MACON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were hurt after two ATV’s crashed into each other in Macon County on Saturday.

Police were called to the crash around 4 p.m. to a single-lane private road in the woods near Turner Chapel Rd. The crash involved a Polaris side-by-side ATV with two occupants and a Suzuki four-wheeler, also with two occupants.

Reports say that all four were conducting a controlled burn of the property. Each vehicle started the burn on opposite ends of the property, with plans to meet back in the middle.

The smoke from the fire was so heavy that the drivers could not see each other. The two vehicles hit head on, overturned and caught fire. The occupants of both vehicles were ejected.

The passenger in the Polaris ATV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

The driver of the Suzuki four-wheeler was flown to Navicent in Macon by Air Evac with serious injuries. The passenger of that vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The names of the parties involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.