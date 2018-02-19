Child missing from Florida found in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies, working in cooperation with the FBI and Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office, located an 11-year-old girl and her abductor Sunday afternoon at a hotel in west Macon.

Alice Amelia Johnson, from Orlando, Florida was reported as an endangered runaway by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Johnson’s phone was being tracked by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as she was traveling north with 24-year-old John Byrns of Illinois.

Just before 2 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Bibb Sheriff’s Office as Johnson’s phone was tracked to an area near Presidential Pkwy. Deputies began to check the area in an attempt to locate Johnson and Byrns.

At around 4 p.m. Bibb Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by Resident Agent in Charge Andy Smith, of the FBI. Agent Smith met with Bibb Sheriff’s Deputies and assisted with tracking Johnson’s phone.

Byrns vehicle was found at the Holiday Inn Express hotel on Harrison Road, at around 5 p.m. FBI agents and deputies safely recovered Alice Amelia Johnson and took John Byrns into custody after they were found inside of one of the hotel rooms.

Byrns is currently being held for the FBI at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Johnson’s family has been notified. Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators and F.B.I. Agents are keeping Johnson in safe place until she is reunited with her family.