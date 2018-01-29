New signage added to historic east Macon neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new sign hanging at the entrance of Macon’s first neighborhood.

Macon Arts Alliance replaced the gateway sign located at the corner of Main Street and Hydrolia Street. A few years ago the sign was damaged during a car accident.

Project Manager J.R. Olive says this is just one of many community assets coming to the neighborhood.

“We really wanted to draw some attention back over here across the river in east Macon and really define what this place is. People always want to feel like they’re a part of a place and we think that this sign helps define this neighborhood,” Olive adds.

It costed $10,000 to install the sign. The Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation contributed funds through the downtown challenge grant.

The Macon Arts Alliance is also working to improve the neighborhood by adding a park, arts center and renovating old houses in the area.