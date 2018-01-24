Macon Co. man arrested for killing three; robbing, shooting others

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a man who ‘spread mayhem across the region’ by killing three people and robbing and shooting at several others is now behind bars.

41-year-old Quentin James Sanders is accused of killing two older adults inside a Macon County home.The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Sanders is also the man who committed Macon’s first homicide of the year, by shooting and killed Ida Mae Ford, 49, on Jan. 8.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s Office says Sanders’ violent crime spree didn’t stop there. On Jan. 10, police say Sanders robbed a teenager in the Tattnall Square Park bathroom and also fired shots at several students at Mercer Village. Two days later, investigators say Sanders also carjacked a woman at Coleman Hill.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators have warrants signed for Sanders on the charges of Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, four counts of Aggravated Assault, and Hijacking a motor vehicle.

Sander is being held in the Macon County Jail on two other murder charges.

“This is a tragic example of how one evil individual can spread mayhem across a region. The affected communities can breathe a little easier knowing a person is behind bars for these crimes. Our sympathies go out to every victim and every family affected by these heinous acts. Even though the suspect has cooperated with investigators, it will take continued teamwork between law enforcement and the DA’s offices to achieve a successful prosecution,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a news release.