ANDERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is facing charges in the death of two people found inside a home in Macon County.

Quentin Sanders is charged with two counts of malice murder in the death of 77-year-old Ruth Bracknell and 53-year-old Mark Abbott.

- Advertisement -

The mother and son were found inside a home on Erie Street near State Route 49 South Friday.

They were found inside the home by family members.

Sanders was taken to the Macon County jail.