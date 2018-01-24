Arrest made in Warner Robins murder case

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins have arrested a suspect in connection to the January 13th murder at Tanglewood Apartments.

Daniel Bruce Franz II was taken into custody and processed for Murder and Aggravated Assault warrants stemming from the murder of Vincent D. Junior.

Police received information about Franz’s possible whereabouts and apprehended him without incident at a house on Scott Blvd.

Franz will be transported to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility in Perry.