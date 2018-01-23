Warner Robins Waffle House robbed at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Waffle House on South Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

A news release from the Warner Robins Police Department says three men walked into the restaurant around 3:00 AM after the last customer left, and demanded money from the two employees.

- Advertisement -

They managed to grab an undisclosed amount of money and left. The two employees locked themselves in the restroom until police arrived.

No one was injured.

Security footage managed to get a few images of two robbers. If you have any information call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.