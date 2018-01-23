Warner Robins Mayor considers allowing city employees to carry guns after recent homicides

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police believe the string of recent homicides could all be related. Police Chief Brett Evans held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

There weren’t any new updates on the homicides at the Tanglewood Apartments, the Chevron Gas Station or Barberitos, but Chief Evans and Mayor Randy Toms say they’re doing their best to keep the city safe.

“This is our home,” said an emotional Mayor Toms as he took the podium. “Not only does my heart for the families and the people that have been affected by this string of senseless tragic events but it angers me.”

Mayor Toms addressed his actions while police find the person or people responsible for three homicides in the span of a week.

“I am considering asking council to withdraw the ban on city employees carrying weapons in city buildings and in city vehicles,” said Mayor Toms.

Police are on the lookout for Daniel Bruce Franz. He allegedly killed Vincent Junior at the Tanglewood Apartments on January 13th. That same night, Chevron store clerk, Janak Patel was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

A week later, one Barberitos employee was killed and another injured, during another robbery. There are no suspects in either of those crimes.

“We purposely gave you the suspect descriptions and the photograph from both the Chevron and Barberitos so that you could see what we’re seeing in law enforcement of how similar these two cases are,” said Police Chief Evans.

Chief Evans mentioned investigators aren’t ruling out the possibility that Franz could also be connected to these cases.

“If you’re asking me if this guy is capable of striking again, absolutely,” said Chief Evans. “There’s no doubt in my mind that a person like this with what I see and I know from this case, at this point he has nothing left to lose. Is he capable of another homicide? Absolutely.”

According to Chief Evans there were an extra 15 officers out Monday night. They’ll continue to patrol with the help of Centerville police and Houston County deputies.

“We need to stand up for our city and let those criminal minded individuals know that we will fight for the safety of our community and for the safety of our families and we are serious about it,” said Mayor Toms.

Mayor Toms says he and the council will discuss lifting the gun ban for city employees on February 5th.

Meanwhile, the city needs your help providing police with any information. Crimestoppers is offering $20,000 for any information leading to Franz’s arrest, $10,000 for any information on the Chevron robbery, and $7,000 in the Barberitos robbery. Call 1-877-68CRIME.